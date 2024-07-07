Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $434.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

