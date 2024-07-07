Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Analysis

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.56, indicating that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 124.19 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.95 Positron $740,000.00 44.19 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Positron beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

