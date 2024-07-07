Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 10,350,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.