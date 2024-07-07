Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,350,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.