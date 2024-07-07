NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
