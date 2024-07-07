NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

