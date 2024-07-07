Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $440.51 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $440.51 million and $15.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,053.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00563322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00111705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00035514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00272765 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00040089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,196,669,738 coins and its circulating supply is 44,509,797,605 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

