National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.25.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$136.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

