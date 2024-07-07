Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.83.
View Our Latest Report on Mullen Group
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.