Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.83.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.02.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.