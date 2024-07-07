MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 330.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $550,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 332.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

