Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NetEase by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 40.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

