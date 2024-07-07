Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Down 2.0 %

Cummins stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.63. 772,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

