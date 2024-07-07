Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,468 shares of company stock worth $2,858,894. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

