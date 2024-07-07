Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $986,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.