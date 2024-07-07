Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $914,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

POST traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 578,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

