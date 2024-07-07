Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 514,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 370,331 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.40. 515,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,297. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Further Reading

