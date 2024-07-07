Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,894 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 7,368,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,614. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

