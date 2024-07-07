Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Applied Materials by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 576,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,773,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 782,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

