Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,820. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

