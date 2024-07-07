Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 263.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 118.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Performance
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
