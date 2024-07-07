Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. 538,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.