Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

