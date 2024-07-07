MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.