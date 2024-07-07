MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

MET stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 2,038,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,809. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

