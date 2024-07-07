MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.72 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $222.62 million and $17.72 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $39.15 or 0.00067557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.72 or 1.00051325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.18864407 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $17,597,330.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.