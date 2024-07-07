MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $67.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,658.96. The company had a trading volume of 354,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,639.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,607.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.