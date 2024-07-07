LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.20.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $276.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.49. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

