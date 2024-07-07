Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 5.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,699,000 after acquiring an additional 483,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

