Lori Constance Covert Sells 10,000 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.01 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

