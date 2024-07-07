Loop Capital Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $285.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $244.21 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

