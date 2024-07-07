Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $462.16. 631,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

