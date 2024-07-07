Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $122.42 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

