Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167,651.95

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $83.85 million and $167,651.95 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 83,966,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

