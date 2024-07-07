LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFMD

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LifeMD by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.