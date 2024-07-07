Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

LBRDA opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,239,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 279.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

