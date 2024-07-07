Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

CVX stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

