Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 6,831 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 351.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 173,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $9,639,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.