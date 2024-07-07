Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

