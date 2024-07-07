Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 114.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after acquiring an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. 1,274,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

