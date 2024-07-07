KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 383,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,977. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

