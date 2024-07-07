Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
Katana Capital Price Performance
About Katana Capital
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
