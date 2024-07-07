JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.17).

CNA opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.79) on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.55. The firm has a market cap of £7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £30,091.05 ($38,061.03). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). Insiders purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock valued at $404,719,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

