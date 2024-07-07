JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.11).

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLND

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.91, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.87. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 10.64 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Over the last three months, insiders bought 112 shares of company stock worth $45,053. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.