JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 370

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital cut shares of NatWest Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.04).

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 324.80 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.29. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). In other NatWest Group news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($609.37). 27.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

