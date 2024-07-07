JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $248.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

