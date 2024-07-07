Jefferies Financial Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $311.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $311.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

