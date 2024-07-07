Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $61.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.