Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$18.03 and a one year high of C$24.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

