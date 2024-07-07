Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.24. 343,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

