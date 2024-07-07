Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

