Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Capital Group

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.